DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state House has approved a bill banning the sale or possession of devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic rifles.

The bill, which makes the sale or possession of bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices a felony, was approved on a 25-3 vote Thursday, with 11 GOP lawmakers declining to vote. It now goes to the Senate.

The gunman who killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more in Las Vegas in October had several weapons outfitted with bump stocks.

A bump stock uses a rifle’s recoil to allow it to slide rapidly between the shooter’s shoulder and trigger finger, which is kept stationary.

By not having to manually pull the trigger, the firing rate increases dramatically, approaching that of an automatic weapon.