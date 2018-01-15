WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware hospitals and health providers are adapting to a national shortage of intravenous fluid bags.
Many of the bags are manufactured in Puerto Rico, where recovery efforts continue from Hurricane Maria’s direct hit on the island in October.
The News Journal in Wilmington reports that hospitals in Delaware are dealing with the shortage in part by using larger IV bags, which are not as scarce as the smaller ones. The change requires monitoring to ensure patients don’t receive too much fluid.
Paramedics say they are also being more judicious in the use of IV bags.
The shortage coincides with a rough flu season that increases the need for fluid bags, which help combat dehydration.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.