DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney’s administration has announced a new initiative aimed at helping the state’s at-risk children, spearheaded by the governor’s wife.

The News Journal reports that First Chance Delaware is intended to be an umbrella group to coordinate public-private partnerships focused on expanding access to nutritious food, helping parents prepare their children for school, and assisting students with emotional trauma.

First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney said Thursday the challenges faced by Delaware families lead to a “geometric and generational erosion of opportunity,” which this initiative aims to alleviate.

The first collaboration with be a state task force on ending childhood hunger.

First Chance Delaware is being supported by a $25,000 grant from the Casey Family Programs, which focuses on foster care and child welfare.

