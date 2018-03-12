DOVER, Del. (AP) — The recent confirmation of two flu-related deaths has brought Delaware’s season total to 30, breaking the previous single-season record.

The Division of Public Health said in a release Monday that two women, aged 83 and 84, died in the last two weeks of February. Both women had multiple underlying health conditions.

The number of flu deaths recorded in the state’s 2017-2018 flu season exceeds the 2014-2015’s record of 28. This season’s total of flu cases smashes last year’s record of 4,554, coming in at 7,071.

However, the number of weekly cases reported dropped for the second week in a row.

The department says these numbers only include laboratory-confirmed flu cases.