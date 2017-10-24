WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware family of a man killed in World War II during the Normandy invasion has received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart on his behalf, more than 70 years after his death.

Senator Tom Carper presented the medals Monday to the descendants of James W. Davis Jr. The Army private first class was killed in July 1944 at age 25. Newly discovered records show he died saving the lives of fellow soldiers.

News outlets report that Carper’s office helped uncover some of Davis’ war records, prompting the belated military recognition.

Davis’ family, who live in Smyrna, received the medals at a ceremony in Wilmington.