WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a 38-year-old Delaware man faces at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree rape and second-degree assault charges.

The Delaware Department of Justice said in a news release that Joseph Snow of New Castle approached a woman sitting at a bus stop in Wilmington last year and attempted to force her to perform a sex act on him.

Authorities say when the woman refused, he began to choke her and punch her in the face. They say the assault continued until the crew of an off-duty ambulance that was driving by saw and stopped it.

The news release says Snow is considered a habitual offender because of past convictions on weapons, rioting and reckless endangering charges. He’ll be sentenced in July and faces 25 years to life.