MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Police say the owner of a Delaware in-home day care has been arrested and charged with abusing children.

New Castle County Police say they were “made aware” Sunday of allegations of abuse at the Primary Colors Family Daycare in Middletown and began investigating early Monday.

Police say video surveillance had been set up in the residence for security purposes. Detectives viewed the video, and police say it showed the daycare owner, 46-year-old Angela Flewelling, dragging and kicking children.

Agents from the Division of Family Services closed the day care and notified parents.

Flewelling was charged with one count of felony child abuse and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. Police say she is in custody after failing to post bail.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she has an attorney.