WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware county has received a failing grade for its air quality for the 19th year in a row.

The Wilmington News reports the American Lung Association has found ozone pollution New Castle County has only gotten worse. A press release by the association says the levels of ozone in Delaware are putting residents at risk for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other serious health issues.

The association’s annual State of the Air report was released Wednesday and compiled national air quality data from 2014 to 2016 related to the chemical. Ozone is often called soot and creates smog or haze, especially in high-traffic and populated areas. The report says the county recorded 25 high ozone days as compared to areas like Kent County, which only had three.

