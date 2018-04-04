DOVER, Del. (AP) — A proposed city ordinance would require nonprofits in Delaware’s capital to pay a fee to help fund the city’s public safety departments

The News Journal of Wilmington reports nearly 45 percent of properties within Dover’s city limits are nonprofits or owned by the state. That means only 55 percent of the city’s properties are a part of the tax base funding fire and police protection.

City Manager Donna Mitchell says funding shortfalls have forced the city to put off fire and police building maintenance and forego needed equipment.

Nonprofit leaders told the city on March 13 that the fee could hurt their businesses and impact services. Discussion on the fee was tabled for six weeks. The city is now meeting with nonprofits to find a middle ground.