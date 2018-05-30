DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware legislature’s budget-writing committee has finished framing a $4.3 billion general fund spending plan for next fiscal year, an increase of more than 5 percent over this year’s operating budget.

The committee on Wednesday approved spending $23 million for $500 employee bonuses, on top of $26 million in pay raises, and about $11 million for one-time payments of $400 to retirees.

Panel members have also agreed to spend millions more than Democratic Gov. John Carney proposed in areas including disability services, special education and school transportation. They also approved funding for a full-time state police special operations team.

With revenue estimates having increased $180 million since Carney’s budget proposal, lawmakers had more money to dole out, but they also set aside $46 million not to be spent next year.