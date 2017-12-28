MILFORD, Del. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has died after his motorized go-kart veered onto a roadway and crashed into a passing car.

The News Journal reports that the boy was driving a go-kart on the shoulder of the northbound lane of Cedar Creek Road near Milford when he swerved into the southbound lane.

The newspaper says a woman driving a 2009 Toyota Camry in the southbound lane was unable to avoid the go-kart. She was uninjured in the Wednesday accident.

The identity of the boy was not released by state police. He was from Lincoln. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Melissa Jaffe is a state police spokeswoman. She says authorities are still investigating the deadly incident but “impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor.”

