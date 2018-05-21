DOVER, Del. (AP) — State insurance officials say Delaware’s Blue Cross Blue Shield provider sent hundreds of benefit forms to the wrong addresses.
Officials say they learned of the incident Friday — two months after the error was discovered.
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware told regulators that explanation of benefits forms were sent out to 507 members’ incorrect addresses.
The company says it mailed out letters Saturday to affected members.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Insurer balks at paying for ER visits for certain ailments
Highmark says the forms did not include social security numbers.
State officials say they will continue to seek information about what happened.