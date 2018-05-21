DOVER, Del. (AP) — State insurance officials say Delaware’s Blue Cross Blue Shield provider sent hundreds of benefit forms to the wrong addresses.

Officials say they learned of the incident Friday — two months after the error was discovered.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware told regulators that explanation of benefits forms were sent out to 507 members’ incorrect addresses.

The company says it mailed out letters Saturday to affected members.

Highmark says the forms did not include social security numbers.

State officials say they will continue to seek information about what happened.