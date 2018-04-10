DOVER, Del. (AP) — Winter snow storms have put one Delaware blood bank in “urgent” need of blood.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the weather-driven cancellation of more than 12 blood drives have cost the Blood Bank of Delmarva more than 600 donations. The organization reports the harsh flu season and higher than usual blood usage at local hospitals is also contributing to the shortage.

The organization is asking for donations of all blood types, especially blood type O negative as it can be used by all patients. The outlet reports the organization needs about 350 donations per day to supply the 19 hospitals across the Delmarva Peninsula.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com