OCEAN VIEW, Del. (AP) — Amid the heavy traffic associated with Memorial Day on the Delmarva peninsula, a 76-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car has suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Daily Times of Salisbury cites a release from Ocean View police that says the driver of a Subaru Forester failed to yield right-of-way to the bicyclist Saturday morning, striking the bike’s front tire. Police say the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
He was airlifted to a hospital. The precise nature of his injuries was not reported. The driver of the car was not injured.
Police say alcohol and unsafe speeds were not a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed in connection to the crash, which is still under investigation.
Neither person was identified.
