OCEAN VIEW, Del. (AP) — A 76-year-old bicyclist struck by a car in Delaware has died.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that Alfred Linwood Yergey died Sunday evening, a day after he was hit by a Subaru Forester whose driver Ocean View police say failed to yield right-of-way. The car was driven by 65-year-old Jodi Silverman Bartow of Bethesda, Maryland.

Police say traffic in the area was heavy during the Memorial Day weekend.

Yergey was wearing a helmet at the time.

Police are still investigating. No charges have been filed against Bartow at this time.

___

