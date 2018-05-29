OCEAN VIEW, Del. (AP) — A 76-year-old bicyclist struck by a car in Delaware has died.
The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that Alfred Linwood Yergey died Sunday evening, a day after he was hit by a Subaru Forester whose driver Ocean View police say failed to yield right-of-way. The car was driven by 65-year-old Jodi Silverman Bartow of Bethesda, Maryland.
Police say traffic in the area was heavy during the Memorial Day weekend.
Yergey was wearing a helmet at the time.
Police are still investigating. No charges have been filed against Bartow at this time.
___
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/