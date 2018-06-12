SYCAMORE, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man convicted of beating and stabbing his girlfriend to death and then hiding her body in a closet has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

DeKalb County Circuit Judge Robbin Stuckert in April found 22-year-old Michael G. Kulpin guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2016 killing of 19-year-old Moorea Des Roches. Prosecutors said Kulpin beat Des Roches with a frying pan and stabbed and slashed her 27 times until she bled to death.

Before Tuesday’s sentencing, Stuckert heard from Des Roches’ mother, as well as Kulpin.

Susan Des Roches said during her impact statement that she longed for her daughter every day.

Kulpin cried as he told the court he was sorry for what he’d done to Moorea Des Roches and her family.

Stuckert said she believed Kulpin did feel remorse for what he’d done. She added Kulpin acted in possession more than love to Des Roches.