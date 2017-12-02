DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — DeKalb County has discovered more than 20,000 illegally dumped tires at Fork Creek Mountain Park thanks to an anonymous tip.

Officials say it’s the largest illegal tire dump site discovered this year and it will take about two weeks to completely remove the tires.

The county’s CEO, Michael Thurmond, said in a news release Friday that the tires can create serious health and fire hazards. In addition, officials say such dumps create an eyesore and blight and can increase illnesses like Zika, West Nile and dengue fever.

Eight dump trucks, two back hoes and one tractor trailer were dispatched to remove the tires.

Anyone intentionally dumping tires faces a misdemeanor charge. Repeat violators face felony charges and fines up to $25,000 and/or five years in prison.