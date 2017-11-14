YORK, Maine (AP) — A former Roman Catholic priest who spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for raping an altar boy has been re-indicted on sexual abuse charges in Maine.
Officials say Ronald Paquin now faces 31 counts of sexual abuse in York County after being initially indicted on 29 counts in February. The Portland Press Herald reports the 74-year-old Paquin has been held at the York County Jail since he was arrested in February.
Heather Gonzales, Paquin’s court-appointed lawyer, said the two additional charges apparently came about after prosecutors met a victim to try to provide more specific dates on alleged offenses in Maine, resulting in two more counts being added.
Paquin was defrocked in 2004.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Double-whammy of storms takes life of mother, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- Reports: Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com