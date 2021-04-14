The trial of Derek Chauvin continued Wednesday with the defense’s medical expert testifying that the former officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck did not play a critical role in the 46-year-old’s death last May.

David Fowler, a former Maryland chief medical examiner, testified that “all of Floyd’s injuries were in areas that Chauvin’s knee did not press on.” But the prosecution has pressed Fowler during what’s been at times a tense cross-examination.

Fowler’s testimony came after a motion for Chauvin’s acquittal was denied by Judge Peter Cahill, who heard defense attorney Eric Nelson’s argument that the prosecution has “failed to provide sufficient evidence.”

Nelson asked, “Is it your opinion that Mr. Chauvin’s knee in any way impacted the structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck?”

“No, it did not,” Fowler replied. “None of the vital structures were in the area where the knee appeared to be from the videos.”

All of Floyd’s injuries were in areas that Chauvin’s knee did not press on, Fowler said, noting the injuries were on the front of Floyd’s body, including his face.

“The amount of force that was applied to Mr. Floyd was less than enough to bruise him,” Fowler said. He concluded that Floyd died of a cardiac arrhythmia due to heart disease, with contributing factors including fentanyl and methamphetamine, possible carbon monoxide poisoning and a potential stomach tumor.

He said he would consider the manner of Floyd’s death undetermined because different potential factors correspond with different manners of death. Carbon monoxide poisoning, for example, would be classified as an accident, while Chauvin’s restraint would be considered a homicide.

“And you put all of those together, it’s very difficult to say which of those is the most accurate,” Fowler said. “So I would fall back to undetermined.”

In court, a video still of Floyd with his mouth open and hands up was shown as guns are drawn on him. Fowler testified that it was evident the 46-year-old had ingested substances as Chauvin and the officers approached the vehicle.

“In the back corner of Mr. Floyd’s mouth, you can see what appears to be a white object,” Fowler testified.

He said his video review of the body-cam footage and records of the case indicate fentanyl had been taken sometime before that.

Blackwell, the prosecutor, engaged Fowler in a testy back-and-forth about the witness’ earlier description of an object inside Floyd’s mouth while Floyd was in Cup Foods.

Blackwell showed photographs of Floyd in the store with something white in his mouth. Then Blackwell referred to Fowler’s earlier mention of Floyd having a white object in his mouth when police approached him.

“So would it be fair to say, in order to say that the white substance in Mr. Floyd’s mouth was a pill, in light of what you’ve seen, that would be jumping to a conclusion, wouldn’t it?” the prosecutor asked.

Fowler paused.

“Specifically, when I testified, I said there was a white object in his mouth,” Fowler replied. “That’s all I could discern from that. And I remember saying that under direct.”

“So you were not, then, either telling or suggesting to the jury that the white substance was a pill, are you?” Blackwell asked.

“I never said it was a pill,” Fowler replied. “I carefully said that I could see a white structure in his mouth. I did not want to classify it, and I didn’t.”

The question of what was in Floyd’s mouth is relevant to the defense’s argument that Floyd’s death was caused in part by the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.

Blackwell also challenged Fowler’s earlier characterization of a medical expert who had been critical of holding people in a prone position. The prosecutor reminded Fowler that he had said the expert had withdrawn his criticism. Then Blackwell showed a document in which the expert wrote that he had not changed his position.

For the first time in the trial, carbon monoxide poisoning from the police car near Floyd was mentioned as possibly contributing to his death. Fowler testified that a certain amount of the odorless gas will kill even young, healthy people — not to mention someone with heart disease, as Fowler has characterized Floyd. But he emphasized that he was not claiming carbon monoxide poisoning was Floyd’s primary cause of death.

Nelson, the defense attorney, and Fowler mentioned “carbon monoxide” about 50 times in the first 20 minutes of Fowler’s testimony after the morning break, suggesting that the defense is trying to draw attention to the theory that the gas may have played a role in Floyd’s death.