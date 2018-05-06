NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — An attorney for a former Virginia investment adviser is asking a federal judge to delay his sentencing on financial fraud charges.
Sentencing for Roger Odell Hudspeth II currently is set for May 21. His attorney is seeking to delay the sentencing because the trial of his former business partner Daryl Gene Bank, at which Hudspeth is expected to testify, has been postponed to November.
Hudspeth owned Dominion Investment Advisors in Hampton Roads. He faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty last year to investment adviser fraud and conducting unlawful monetary transactions.
Prosecutors say Hudspeth and others held Social Security seminars and didn’t tell investors the truth about the highly risky investment offerings being pushed.
Hudspeth’s clients lost more than $6 million as a result of the scheme.