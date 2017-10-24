AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys for a black man charged in two Ohio fires that killed nine people allege race was a factor in the decision to seek capital punishment and say death penalty specifications in the case should be dismissed.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports prosecutors oppose that request by lawyers for 58-year-old Stanley Ford, of Akron.

He pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges for two fires on one street, within a block of his home. An April 2016 fire killed two adults. A blaze last May killed two adults and five children.

Emails from the prosecutor’s office about the case will be reviewed by a Summit County judge to determine whether that information should be shared with the defense attorneys arguing that race affected how the case was handled.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com