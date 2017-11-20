THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A lawyer for Gen. Ratko Mladic says it is not certain the former Bosnian Serb military commander will show up in a United Nations courtroom when judges deliver their verdicts in his long-running trial for allegedly masterminding atrocities during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war.

Mladic’s attorneys have filed a flurry of motions in recent days seeking to have the ailing 75-year-old’s health assessed ahead of Wednesday’s pronouncement of the judgment in his trial.

Attorney Dragan Ivetic said Monday that lawyers are not attempting to stall the case and have been trying for weeks to have Mladic’s health assessed.

Ivetic says a doctor has warned that, based on Mladic’s health, “any form of stress including a trial proceeding may increase his chance of having a stroke, a heart attack or dying.”