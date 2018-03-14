TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County attorneys say a $38 million award to the family of a woman shot by police was based on “guesswork, speculation and sympathy” more than evidence.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the motions made public Tuesday ask for the jury’s February decision to be overturned, a new trial ordered or an award reduction.

County officers were serving warrants on Korryn Gaines and her fiancé on Aug. 1, 2016 when Gaines barricaded herself in the home with her 5-year-old son Kodi.

Cpl. Royce Roby Jr. says he shot the 26-year-old in her kitchen when she raised her shotgun. Kodi was injured in the standoff.

The attorneys also call Kodi’s award “excessive,” saying there is “no rational basis for an award of non-economic damages” totaling that much money.

