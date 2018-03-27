INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Guatemalan man living illegally in the U.S have ended their effort to have his confession thrown out in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.

Attorney John Tompkins told a Marion County judge on Tuesday that he’s withdrawn a motion to suppress Manuel Orrego-Savala’s statements to a state trooper after the Feb. 4 crash in Indianapolis. The defense had argued his admission that he was driving the pickup truck involved in the crash shouldn’t be allowed because he wasn’t first read his rights.

Deputy prosecutor Ryan Mears says Orrego-Savala’s attorneys can seek later to have his confession thrown out.

Orrego-Savala faces four felony charges in the crash along Interstate 70 that killed Jackson and his driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe.