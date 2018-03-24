GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — The defense has begun presenting its case in the re-trial of a Colorado man charged with killing his wife.

Michael Blagg is accused of shooting Jennifer Blagg as she slept in their Grand Junction home in 2001.

The Daily Sentinel reports the defense’s first witness, Colorado Bureau of Investigation expert Sherry Murphy, testified in Golden Friday that 17 hairs found in the bed and with Jennifer Blagg’s body didn’t belong to either of them.

The prosecution’s final witness, crime scene expert Iris Dalley, said the blood found pooled in the couple’s bed and spotted in their van show Jennifer Blagg was moved within an hour of her death.

Blagg’s lawyer, Tina Fang, argued her body was carried over a fence to a waiting vehicle.

Testimony is set to resume Monday.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com