ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Defendants in an $8.9 million lawsuit over an explosion and fire at an Oregon marijuana processor are trying to turn the tables on the worker who was badly burned in the blast.

The Daily Astorian reported Tuesday that the defendants say Jacob Magley’s claims are barred because he helped illegally manufacture the marijuana extract involved in the 2016 explosion.

Magley was injured inside a basement leased by Jason Oei and William West at the corner of Portway and Industry streets. He spent months in the hospital recovering from burns to much of his body.

Oei and West have pleaded guilty to felony assault in the third degree and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Each received three years of probation.

