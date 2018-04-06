SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — One of the defendants in lawsuits over the 2016 fatal collapse of a building in downtown Sioux Falls claims it never owned the structure.

Legacy Developments is also asking a judge for a change of venue to Aberdeen, arguing it can’t get a fair trial in Sioux Falls. Legacy is one of several defendants in three lawsuits filed after the collapse of the Copper Lounge building that killed construction worker Ethan McMahon.

The Argus Leader reports Legacy says it also never had a role in hiring or overseeing those involved in the construction work.

Minnehaha County records show that Boomerang Investments bought the Copper Lounge from CLP Investments with a transfer fee that was recorded one day before the building collapsed. Both entities share addresses at the same Sioux Falls address with Legacy.

