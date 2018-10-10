COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The outgoing president of the Maldives has filed a complaint with police challenging the results of last month’s presidential election, which he lost to the opposition candidate.
President Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s Progressive Party of the Maldives said in a statement Wednesday that lawyers filed the complaint over “serious allegations of vote rigging, fraud, malpractice and corruption.”
The statement said the party is seeking a remedy from the High Court and Supreme Court.
Yameen was defeated by opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the Sept. 23 election and quickly conceded defeat. The constitution allows two weeks to submit a challenge from the day of the announcement of official election results.
Yameen’s five-year term ends on Nov. 17.