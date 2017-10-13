PITTSBURGH (AP) — A paramedic and an animal control officer rescued a deer that had waded into a Pittsburgh reservoir.
The rescue unfolded Thursday at the Highland Park Reservoir.
The rescuers were on a raft and managed to lasso the six-point buck and tow it to shore. The deer was, at first, reluctant to get back on land.
Once it got out of the water, the deer rested before heading back to the woods.
