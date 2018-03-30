VERDI, Nev. (AP) — Eight deer have been rescued alive from a hydroelectric power plant in northern Nevada.
Firefighters and others rescued the deer Thursday after they were swept down a canal and got trapped inside the power plant in Verdi, a community along the Nevada-California border.
The deer suffered from hypothermia. Two other deer died in the water.
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says bystanders and others put blankets and towels over the deer in an effort to help them warm up. Some of the deer received fluids through IVs and others got stitches for some cuts.
Officials say they don’t know how the deer ended up in the canal, but they say it is possible the animals floated up to a mile before they reached the plant.