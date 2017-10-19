ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff’s office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says the remains were found by a deer hunter in New Russia Township, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) west of Cleveland.
Sheriff deputies were called to the scene around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say the skeletal remains of an unidentified person were located and confirmed to be human. The gender and age of the remains are unknown.
Authorities say they don’t know how long the person was in the area.
The sheriff’s detective bureau and the Lorain County Coroner’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.