LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who want to donate or receive deer meat can participate in the Deer Exchange.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the program connects hunters who have a surplus of venison with people who could use some.

The exchange runs through March 1. Hunters and potential recipients join a database and search for other participating parties in their area. The venison may not be sold, but recipients may pay for the processing.

Recipients may accept whole field-dressed deer, skinned and boned deer, wrapped and frozen deer or processed meat. Donors are responsible for field dressing and checking deer at a check station before transfer. Transfers tags are available in the 2017 Big Game Guide.

Go online at OutdoorNebraska.gov to join the Deer Exchange.