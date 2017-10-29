LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who want to donate or receive deer meat can participate in the Deer Exchange.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the program connects hunters who have a surplus of venison with people who could use some.
The exchange runs through March 1. Hunters and potential recipients join a database and search for other participating parties in their area. The venison may not be sold, but recipients may pay for the processing.
Recipients may accept whole field-dressed deer, skinned and boned deer, wrapped and frozen deer or processed meat. Donors are responsible for field dressing and checking deer at a check station before transfer. Transfers tags are available in the 2017 Big Game Guide.
Go online at OutdoorNebraska.gov to join the Deer Exchange.