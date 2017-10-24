ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials are reporting larger than normal numbers of deer fatalities in southwest Virginia caused by a common infectious disease that afflicts the animals.
The Roanoke Times reports that over 150 deer have been reported killed by hemorrhagic disease, with a large concentration in the state’s southwest counties.
Typically, the disease affects more deer in central Virginia’s Piedmont region.
The season’s first freeze is expected to kill the insects that spread the disease.
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
___
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com