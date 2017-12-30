BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont may be in the throes of an extended deep freeze, but Lake Champlain is unimpressed.

Experts say the giant lake won’t be freezing over soon.

The Burlington Free Press reports that on-site inspections and satellite images indicate the fringes of the lake and some shallow bays are freezing.

But John Goff from the National Weather Service in South Burlington said the deep part of the lake is a vast “heat sink” that takes a long time to freeze.

The 120-mile long lake between Vermont and New York doesn’t always freeze over. It happened in 2014 and 2015, but it’s also gone years without freezing.