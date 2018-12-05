PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 35-square-foot metal panel fell an estimated 130 feet from the Portland Aerial Tram, hitting a 21-year-old woman in the head as she walked down the stairway of a Southwest Portland pedestrian bridge.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the incident at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman had walked across the Darlene Hooley Pedestrian Bridge when she was hit by the falling metal.

Fire bureau spokesperson Lt. Rich Chatman said the woman suffered minor injuries and didn’t ask for further treatment.

It’s unclear what caused the piece to plunge the estimated 130 feet to the bridge below.

The tram, which opened in 2006, is owned by the city. Some 10,000 people ride it between Oregon Health & Science University’s Marquam Hill and waterfront campuses each day.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com