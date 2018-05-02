BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A decomposed body found in a car trunk in Alabama has been identified as a man that has been missing for weeks.
Birmingham Police say the body is 47-year-old Michael Steven Matthew. AL.com reports his death has been ruled a homicide and an investigation is underway. Matthew was last seen at his apartment in early April. A missing person’s report was filed on April 9.
Police said Matthew was considered endangered when they asked for help finding him on April 27 as he’s diabetic and did not have his medication with him. Hours later, an officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The officer found the car belonged to Matthew, who was dead in its trunk.
Matthew’s cause of death hasn’t been released.
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews