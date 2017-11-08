CHICAGO (AP) — An official of the Cook County state’s attorney’s office says prosecutors are close to reaching a decision on whether to clear two Chicago man serving life sentences for a 1994 rape and murder.

The Chicago Tribune reports prosecutor Mark Rotert of the conviction integrity unit made the assertion Wednesday despite not having the results of additional DNA tests that could clear Nevest Coleman and Darryl Fulton of murder. The men were convicted after confessing to the crime, but they have maintained the confessions were coerced by Chicago police detectives.

Antwinica Bridgeman disappeared in April 1994 after a gathering of friends for her 20th birthday.

Prosecutors say forensic testing in May showed the source of DNA found under the victim’s fingernails and in her underwear matches someone linked to at least three assaults. That person has not been publicly identified.