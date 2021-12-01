Winter, by the meteorological definition (Dec. 1 to Feb. 28), began Wednesday morning, but the weather is feeling more like midfall or midspring in many parts of the contiguous United States. High temperatures are set to spike 20 to 30 degrees or more above normal through Thursday, with the core of the unusual warmth over the eastern Rockies and the nation’s heartland. In much of this area, temperatures will swell into the 60s and 70s.

Through the end of the week, the National Weather Service projects 90 new record highs.

Though the intensity of the warmth will ease by the weekend, there are signs that milder-than-average weather could prevail over most of the Lower 48 into at least mid-December.

Relatively cooler conditions will exist across portions of the Northeast and New England thanks to a steady stream of air filtering down from Canada and the north, but only that sliver of the country should experience the chill.

Warm, high pressure sprawled over the West has already led to numerous temperature records. On Sunday, 46 records were set from San Diego to Seattle.

On Tuesday, most of the records in the West were concentrated in California. San Jose soared to a record of 73 degrees. Modesto and Palm Springs both soared to 91 degrees, the warmest spots in the nation. That tied a record in Palm Springs last set in 1949. Nearby Riverside and San Jacinto broke records at 89 and 87 degrees, respectively. Some of the warmth oozed east toward the southern Plains; Oklahoma City set a record high of 75 degrees.

Advertising

The heat in California caps off one of its hottest and driest Novembers observed. Statewide rankings are still being compiled, but for many stations November was more than a degree warmer than previous records. Palm Springs had an average monthly temperature of 72.7 degrees, 1.8 degrees above its previous warmest November in 2017. The city didn’t see a stitch of rainfall all month long, which was also the case in Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Riverside and Victorville. San Diego reported a trace.

The mild, dry weather dominating the nation means snow cover is minimal. As of Dec. 1, snow covered the ground over just 10% of the Lower 48, whereas values closer to 20% are typical. Since 2003, only 2017 saw less snow cover (9.2%) on Dec. 1. A little snow coats the ground in the interior Northeast, the northern Great Lakes and Upper Midwest and the intermountain West but is otherwise absent. Through much of the West, mountain snow pack is running well below normal.

The mild weather along the West Coast is spreading eastward into the central United States.

On Wednesday morning, the temperature in Grand Island, Nebraska, sat in the mid-30s around sunrise but was set to spike more than 30 degrees as afternoon highs climb to around 70. That could tie a record set in 2008. Thursday’s predicted high of 74 degrees could obliterate a record and potentially be the second-highest reading ever observed there so late in the year. Records in Grand Island date to 1895.

Denver, a city that ordinarily sees high temperatures in the mid-40s during the first week of December, will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday will be in the 60s before 50s return into next week. Denver has yet to see its first measurable snow, the latest this deep into the season on record.

Glasgow, Montana, woke up to temperatures in the mid-50s Wednesday morning and was warmer than Phoenix. It’s forecast to see a high near 70 degrees in the afternoon, obliterating its Dec. 1 record of 62.

Advertising

Even Billings, Montana, could make it into the mid-60s on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, with current predictions calling for record highs to be achieved both days. And in Oklahoma City, highs around 76 degrees are expected Thursday and Friday, just a degree or two shy of records. That’s roughly 20 degrees or more above typical early-December highs.

On Saturday, the first lobe of intense positive temperature anomalies will be shunted southeast ahead of a weak cold front, with temperatures remaining warmer than average even in its wake. A corridor of highs 10 to 15 degrees above average will span the Gulf Coast, southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Meanwhile, a second batch of additional warmth will take shape over the northern Rockies.

Instigating the heat is an upper-level ridge of high pressure, a dome of warmth at the higher altitudes of the atmosphere. The high brings sinking air and clear skies, allowing more sunshine to pour in and further heat the ground. It also maintains dry weather, and dry air heats up faster than moist air.

Warm air also expands, causing lower and mid levels of the atmosphere to bulge upward. At the core of the high-pressure dome, the halfway point of atmospheric mass has surged upward by the height of two football fields.

Closer to the ground, a zone of low pressure moving through Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will reinforce the warmth, dragging a ribbon of southerly winds north over the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes. The low will also turn winds westerly over the higher elevations of the Rockies. That will result in downsloping, or air surging over the mountains and cascading downhill, to induce further warming and drying. The central Great Plains and Front Range could see highs more than 30 degrees above seasonal norms Thursday.

Air funneling between the high and the low over Montana could squeeze through mountain gaps and bring gusts to 90 mph or more in spots. Winds may approach 100 mph in the Rocky Mountain front, posing an “extreme blow over risk” for vehicles attempting to drive.

Advertising

Looking ahead, it appears that unseasonable warmth will remain in the cards for much of December across the majority of the Lower 48. Through mid-December, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for the entire Lower 48 to remain near average or well above average temperature-wise, with the warmest conditions relative to average in the Deep South and southeast.

The same is true, in fact, for its one-month outlook, as well. One has to turn to 2022 before signals for prolonged near or below-average conditions arise in the Pacific Northwest. Otherwise, the rest of the contiguous United States looks to remain on cruise control with milder-than-normal weather. This doesn’t mean there won’t be shots of frigid air and winter storms; it’s just that the odds are tilted for mild conditions to be more frequent.

Experts have attributed much of the warmth to the jet stream pattern, which is shunted north over the central and eastern Pacific thanks to high pressure near the international date line. That yields a dip of low pressure south of the Gulf of Alaska, which spills cold air south there. On its eastern flank are warm southerly winds, which conspire with high pressure over the western United States to bring extended warmth over much of the country.

The placement of the jet stream, farther north than usual, is also linked to a strong and stable polar vortex, which is bottling up frigid air at the very high latitudes.

There are some signs this pattern may break down in two or three weeks, but weather models keep pushing back any meaningful or sustained cooling in their simulations.

The mild weather over the Lower 48 states stands out as among the most anomalous on the planet, where most land areas are currently warmer than average. The only notably cold air can be found in Alaska, northwest Canada, Scandinavia and northern Russia. In Yakutia, Russia, in northeast Siberia and one of the coldest populated areas of the planet, the mercury recently plummeted to minus-67 degrees.

The expansiveness of warmer-than-normal temperatures worldwide is consistent with long-term warming due to human-caused climate change.