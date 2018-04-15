DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois sculptor has donated new artwork featuring Abraham Lincoln to the Decatur Public Library in celebration of the state’s bicentennial.

The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports that Decatur-based sculptor John McClarey’s piece depicts Lincoln with Stephen Douglas and Gov. Joseph Duncan in 1834 devising the state’s railroad plans. About 20 years later Decatur became an economic hub because it was the site where two rail lines met, one going east-west and the other north-south.

The bronze statue is in the library’s Local History Room but will be moved to the center of the library once its case arrives.

McClarey says he hopes children who come to the library will become inspired and “think about what they dream for the future in Decatur or someplace else.”

