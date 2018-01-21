STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Residents in Norman Rockwell’s hometown in western Massachusetts have a colorful debate on their hands — whether to change the bucolic look of downtown to improve traffic safety.

The iconic artist lived in Stockbridge for 25 years until his death in 1978.

The Berkshire Eagle reports discussion in town about installing a traffic circle, rotary or roundabout next to the historic Red Lion Inn has been vigorous and there is substantial opposition to any such multimillion dollar project.

Many residents agree that safety at the intersection is a concern during the tourist season. Officials say there were 10 accidents and numerous close calls there last year.

A town meeting is scheduled Monday to ask voters to approve up to $15,000 for new traffic study of Main Street.

