LODGEPOLE, Neb. (AP) — Western Nebraska officials are investigating as homicides the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a Lodgepole home.
The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the bodies of 51-year-old Michelle Lee Marlatt-Arledge and 52-year-old Mark Arledge were found Thursday. Cheyenne County sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies after being sent there to investigate a report of elder abuse.
Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says deputies knocked on the door, and a woman replied “just a minute,” before the deputies then heard a gunshot.
Deputies then entered the house and found both bodies in separate rooms. Both had gunshot wounds.
Autopsies have been ordered.
___
Information from: Star-Herald, http://www.starherald.com