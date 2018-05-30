BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana sheriff says authorities are investigating after two dead horses and a starving third horse were found in a barn.
Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain says two horses were recently found dead in the stalls of a barn where a third horse suffering from starvation was rescued.
Swain says that horse was removed from the property and is recovering under a veterinarian’s care.
The veterinarian determined that horse, who’s been named “Jake” by his rescuers, had been surviving on dirt and wood from his stall.
The Herald-Times reports that animal management deputies and a state veterinarian are investigating the deaths of the two other horses.
Swain says a 62-year-old man who investigators believe has worked as a horse trainer owns the property where the horses were found.
Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com