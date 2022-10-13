BRUSSELS — Russia hit Ukrainian cities from the air for the fourth day in a row Thursday, and as new missiles fell and bodies from earlier barrages were pulled from the rubble, the death count rose to more than three dozen, officials said.

The new toll emerged as Western allies met to figure out how to strengthen Ukraine’s hand on the battlefield without enlarging the deadliest, most destructive conflict to be fought in Europe since World War II.

Prodded by the expanded attacks ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Western nations were working to hasten deliveries of sophisticated air-defense systems to Ukraine, and European Union officials said they planned to begin training Ukrainian soldiers on EU soil.

“At the moment when Putin is increasing escalation, we have, in turn, to continue to support Ukraine as much as needed and for how long is needed,” the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell Fontelles, said at a meeting of NATO defense ministers here.

Over the years, the European bloc has trained soldiers in countries such as the Central African Republic, Mali, Mozambique and Somalia, and Ukrainian troops have been trained this year in Germany, but by Americans. But some member nations were leery of the latest plan, for the EU to take on the training of Ukrainian troops, concerned that the mission would increase the risks of their becoming embroiled in the war. Even so, the plan, which has been under negotiation for weeks, is set to get formal approval from European foreign ministers Monday, Fontelles said.

Advertising

The urgency to respond to Ukraine’s demands for more aid was underlined as missile and drone strikes were reported across the country, from Kyiv, the capital, in the north and Lviv in the west — which until this week had largely had a respite from attack — to cities in the south and east that had known little peace since the invasion began in February.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, Russian missiles left seven people buried under the rubble of an apartment block, authorities said. An 11-year-old boy was rescued after spending six hours buried in a crumbled five-story building, said the head of the regional military administration. Officials later said that the same debris had yielded the remains on an 80-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man.

On Thursday, as NATO defense ministers met in Brussels, the beginnings of a new air-defense network for Europe came into focus, with many pointing to the impetus of Russia’s missile and rocket attacks in Ukraine.

The Joint Air Defense Initiative — commonly referred to as the European Sky Shield — is a German-led effort by 15 nations thus far, officials said Thursday. Its intent is to standardize short-, medium- and long-range air defense missiles, as well as radars, for use in warding off potential attacks.

“We know that we need to do more,” the Netherlands’ defense minister, Kajsa Ollongren, said in a briefing with reporters after the ministerial conference, adding, “We also realize we shouldn’t do it country by country, so we join our forces.”

As Russian forces continued to lose ground on the battlefield in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Thursday that it would help residents leave the southern province of Kherson, one of four provinces illegally annexed by Moscow. The announcement followed a plea by the Russian-appointed leader of the region that seemed timed to deflect attention from the bombardment of Ukraine.

Advertising

“We, the inhabitants of the Kherson region, of course, know that Russia does not abandon its own people,” said Volodymyr Saldo, who is viewed as a traitor by the government in Kyiv.

With anxiety growing that Europe faces a harsh winter, officials moved Thursday to try to ease the effects of energy-supply disruptions tied to the war.

France began pumping natural gas directly to Germany for the first time under an agreement struck by both governments after Russia began cutting off gas supplies to Europe. And Spain proposed increasing its gas deliveries to France by 18% in the coming months.

The Kremlin was making its own energy moves.

In an apparent move to reassert Moscow’s hold over European energy markets, Putin on Thursday offered to export more gas via Turkey and turn the country into a regional supply hub for Russian gas exports to European countries. He met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Russian and Turkish leaders have had a complicated relationship, with sometimes mutual gains. For Putin, the benefits include energy and arms sales, investment and a close connection to a member of NATO, even as the organization tries to isolate him. For Erdogan, they involve cheap energy, a large export market, Russian tourism and apparent Russian acquiescence to his efforts to crush Kurdish separatism in Syria.

“If there is an interest from Turkey and our potential buyers in other countries, we could consider the possibility of building another gas pipeline system and creation of a gas hub in Turkey for sales to other countries,” Putin said. “To third countries, primarily, of course, to European ones, if they are, of course, interested in this.”

Advertising

With the gas trade between Russia and the rest of Europe disrupted by the war, the Kremlin has been looking for ways to divert gas sales to other countries. On Monday, Putin said Russia would soon start building a pipeline to China.

Ukraine itself is suffering serious power disruptions from the latest attacks. Rolling blackouts are affecting towns and cities across the country, and officials said the strikes had damaged about 30% of Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure. It could be weeks before repairs to the system are finished, they said.

“This heating season will be very difficult,” said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, director of Ukrenergo, which operates Ukraine’s electric systems.