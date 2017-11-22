BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials have increased the death toll from a suicide attack in a contested town claimed by Baghdad and the Kurdish region to 36 people, up from 32.

Police and health officials said Wednesday that 11 members of Iraq’s security forces were among the dead in the powerful explosion a day earlier in a marketplace in Tuz Khormato when a suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden truck. He said 85 others were wounded.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack. The town is about 210 kilometers (130 miles) north of Baghdad.

The top U.N. envoy to Iraq, Jan Kubis condemned the attack Wednesday as “cowardly tactics against innocent civilians” and described those behind it as “terrorists.”