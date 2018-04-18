HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man sentenced to death in 2007 has been resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release because the state has since abolished the death penalty.

Jessie Campbell III was convicted of shooting three women outside a Hartford home in 2000. Twenty-year-old LaTaysha Logan, Campbell’s girlfriend and mother of his son, was killed. Her friend, 18-year-old Desiree Privette, also was fatally shot. Privette’s aunt, Carolyn Privette, survived the shooting.

The Hartford Courant reports that Campbell was resentenced in a brief hearing Wednesday by the same judge who handed down the original sentence.

In 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that a 2012 state law abolishing capital punishment for future crimes must be applied to the men who still faced execution for earlier killings.