NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee death row inmate has selected a last meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits and coffee as he awaits word on his execution from the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Tennessee Department of Correction says David Earl Miller will be served the meal on Thursday afternoon.
The 61-year-old inmate is scheduled to die in the electric chair at 7 p.m. that day.
Miller chose electrocution, as did Edmund Zagorski a month ago. They lost a lawsuit claiming Tennessee’s midazolam-based lethal injection method causes a prolonged and torturous death.
Miller still has two last-minute petitions asking the justices to halt his execution.
He was convicted of killing a 23-year-old mentally handicapped woman in 1981 in Knoxville. He has spent 36 years on death row, the longest of any Tennessee inmate.