CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecuting attorneys in West Virginia have filed notices of intent to seek the death penalty against two inmates accused of fatally stabbing another inmate.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports 29-year-old Michael A. Owle of Cherokee, North Carolina and 39-year-old Ruben Laurel of San Antonio were inmates in the U.S. Penitentiary in Hazelton at the time of the killing.

The pair were charged with first-degree murder in the 2012 death of 31-year-old Anthony M. Dallas. Another inmate was stabbed, and they were charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Federal law allows for death sentences for first-degree murder convictions for anyone 18 years and older if certain guidelines are met. The pair also could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine for the assault.

