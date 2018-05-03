CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecuting attorneys in West Virginia have filed notices of intent to seek the death penalty against two inmates accused of fatally stabbing another inmate.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports 29-year-old Michael A. Owle of Cherokee, North Carolina and 39-year-old Ruben Laurel of San Antonio were inmates in the U.S. Penitentiary in Hazelton at the time of the killing.
The pair were charged with first-degree murder in the 2012 death of 31-year-old Anthony M. Dallas. Another inmate was stabbed, and they were charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Federal law allows for death sentences for first-degree murder convictions for anyone 18 years and older if certain guidelines are met. The pair also could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine for the assault.
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.