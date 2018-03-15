CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill that would repeal New Hampshire’s death penalty has been passed by the state Senate.

The bipartisan bill was passed 14-10 on Thursday. It would change the penalty for capital murder to life in prison without the possibility for parole. The bill now goes to the House.

Earlier this year, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said his administration supports the death penalty, and he will veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Previous efforts to repeal the death penalty in the state have failed.

It would not change the fate of Michael Addison, who was convicted of murdering Manchester Police Officer Michael Briggs in 2006 and sentenced to death. Addison is New Hampshire’s only death row inmate.