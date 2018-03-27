SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jurors recommend the death penalty for a man who repeatedly entered the United States illegally before killing two Northern California deputies in a case that fueled the national immigration debate.
Luis Bracamontes was found guilty of murder in the shootings of Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. in 2014. He also was convicted of attempted murder, carjacking, weapons violations and other crimes.
Bracamontes is a Mexican citizen who repeatedly entered the United States illegally.
He had been removed from the courtroom repeatedly for profane outbursts. When his guilty verdict was read, Bracamontes said he would “kill more cops soon.”
KCRA reports a judge will make a final sentencing decision on April 25.