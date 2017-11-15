BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A man has been sentenced to death for the slayings of six people at a remote East Texas campsite in 2015.

A Brazos County jury deliberated about 45 minutes Wednesday before deciding 35-year-old William Hudson should be face execution. The same jury last week found Hudson guilty on three counts of capital murder for his role in killing 77-year-old Carl Johnson, 40-year-old Hannah Johnson, 45-year-old Thomas Kamp, 23-year-old Nathan Kamp, 21-year-old Austin Kamp and 6-year-old Kade Johnson.

Evidence showed the victims were part of a blended family that gathered for a weekend together to camp on property in Tennessee Colony they’d recently bought from Hudson’s family. Prosecutors said Hudson resented the sale and killed the six after plying them with alcohol. One family member was able to hide and survived.

